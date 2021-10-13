CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — After months of debate, comments from residents and raised voices, PENNCREST School Board finally may be moving forward on a policy designed to prevent the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) when it goes up for first reading on Thursday.
However, one more issue was raised at the board's Monday work session: whether a change requested by board member and policy committee chair David Valesky would violate freedom of speech.
During Monday's work session, the new version of policy 119 was presented. The policy, called Current Events/Controversial Issues, now incorporates language from 105.4, a proposed policy called Divisive Materials which would have been used to ban the teaching of CRT. Neither policy 119 or 105.4 specifically names the theory, but previous discussion by the school board has centered on how the policy would be used in regard to CRT.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that’s used to oppress and exploit people of colour [sic].”
PRENNCREST Solicitor George Joseph told the school board last month that policy 105.4 overlapped with policy 119 and suggested they be combined. While Valesky originally opposed such an idea, he expressed support for the combined policy at Monday's meeting with one exception.
Valesky expressed opposition to the removal of a definition which was in policy 105.4 but not in the new 119 which defined divisive materials as including those which called the United States fundamentally or systemically racist and forbade its teaching.
"I believe that's a key factor of what we're fighting here," he said. "We've covered a lot of good things in here but I definitely want to see that one item in there."
Valesky said Joseph told him that the that particular definition would violate the First Amendment.
"I asked him why, there was no answer given," Valesky said. "He said he would get back to us on that. I think that's not much of an answer because obviously that does not violate the First Amendment in any way."
Joseph was absent from Monday's meeting. However, another attorney from the Quinn Law Firm, Arthur Martinucci, was filling in for his colleague. Martinucci said he went over the policy with Joseph and agreed that the definition would violate freedom of speech protections.
Martinucci said the policy does not apply to just curriculum, but about discussion of the topic in general among teachers, staff and students.
"When you put language into a school policy that says no one can challenge, criticize or question the government of the United States of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or this district, that strikes at the heart of the First Amendment, and that's an issue," he said.
Martinucci quoted from the 1943 Supreme Court decision West Virginia Board of Education v. Barnette in making his rationale. That case forbade schools from forcing students from having to salute the flag or perform the Pledge of Allegiance, saying such matters were a violation of freedom of speech.
"If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein," Martinucci read from the decision. "If there are any circumstances which permit an exception, they do not now occur to us."
Valesky said he disagreed, adding that eight states already have passed laws forbidding CRT, and that there are things that are "unacceptable to say." He said kids should not be allowed to speak like that.
According to the education news site Education Week, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Tennessee, South Carolina and New Hampshire have put into place laws which would prevent the teaching of CRT.
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco asked if the policy could be changed to say that the United States Constitution "clearly states" the U.S. is not fundamentally racist. However, Marinucci said that would be a "generous reading" of the Constitution.
Board member Jeff Brooks also expressed his disagreement, saying he was in support of free speech and said he could see issues in the Constitution where charges of systemic racism could be raised. He specifically cited the three-fifths clause, a part of the Constitution which treated African American slaves as only three-fifths of a person for the sake of voter representation. The clause was overturned by the Fourteenth Amendment.
Further, Brooks said if the board couldn't get a legal opinion, not a "layman's opinion," that the change in the policy is legally sound, he would not support it.
Valesky continued his disagreement, saying that the U.S. not being racist is a fact, not an opinion.
"It's not taking away the freedom of speech, it's defending what our country was built on and it's defending facts," he said. "Not opinions, it's defending facts."
Brooks and Gulick were quick to disagree.
"Other people can disagree with it, that makes it an opinion," Brooks said.
Gulick decried the board not listening to the advice of its solicitor.
"This gentleman has a juris doctorate and we pay him to give us opinions but no one wants to hear it," he said. "What's wrong with you people?"
DeFrancesco suggested the board pass the policy as it is currently written and can revisit it at a later date, bringing an end to the discussion at Monday's meeting.
"We can always change it," he said.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet Thursday at 7 p.m. The policy is only up for first reading at this meeting. Policies must go through two rounds of readings before they are voted on, meaning the new version of policy 119 will not be voted on until November at the earliest.
