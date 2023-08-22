CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board is considering whether to seek reimbursement from a resident who has filed lawsuits against the district.
Board members last week voted 7-1 to table discussion of a resolution that would direct the district’s attorney “to petition the court demanding Carla Brown reimburse the PENNCREST School District attorney fees for frivolous lawsuits.” The board is expected to return to the topic when it meets next month.
Cambridge Springs resident Brown, who has frequently addressed the board during public comment sessions in recent meetings, filed two lawsuits in the spring claiming Sunshine Act violations by the board. Neither suit was successful.
The resolution regarding an effort to seek reimbursement was added to the agenda for the board’s meeting Thursday in response to another lawsuit from Brown against the district, according to Superintendent Tim Glasspool. Filed in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 11, the most recent suit alleges two Sunshine Act violations related to the board’s July meetings.
Thomas W. King III, the district’s attorney, said the proposal to pursue reimbursement would be aimed at “cases that have ended,” not Brown’s most recent suit.
That case, which like the others was filed by Brown herself without the assistance of an attorney, claims that at their July 13 meeting board members voted on a motion that was not on the meeting agenda, thus violating Sunshine Act requirements that board agendas reflect items to be considered and that they be made public before meetings take place.
The motion in question was a proposal by board President Luigi DeFrancesco to post the annual salaries of all district employees to the district website. The board could have voted to add the proposal to the agenda during the meeting, but did not do so, Brown argues in the lawsuit.
Board members voted 8-0 in favor of posting the salaries, which were added to the website last week.
Brown also claims in the suit that the agenda for the board’s July voting meeting was inadequate. After DeFrancesco proposed adding a resolution censuring board member Jeff Brooks at the board’s July 10 work session, the agenda for the voting meeting three days later listed the topic as simply “Censure resolution” and described the item as “discussion.”
Typically, PENNCREST’s voting meeting agendas classify issues to be voted on as “action” items rather than “discussion.”
“In the July Agenda for the voting meeting every item listed (unless marked as procedural/presentation) had either a detailed description explaining the Agenda item or it had a document that the public could view except The Censure Resolution,” Brown wrote in her suit. “Due to the fact it was also the only item listed as a ‘discussion item’ and it provided no details it was misleading to the public, in that, it was the only item that would not be voted on during the course of the meeting.”
In fact, board members voted 5-1 in favor of the censure resolution, Brown noted, with two members abstaining and another absent.
In discussing whether to pursue reimbursement for legal costs incurred in response to Brown’s lawsuits, King noted, “Not every lawsuit that someone loses is frivolous.”
“A frivolous lawsuit,” he said, “is a lawsuit that has absolutely no chance, no basis in fact or law, of succeeding.”
Board member Fred Bryant said that before proceeding, an important consideration should be a comparison of how much the district could recover and how much it would incur in additional legal fees to pursue the petition.
“You may recover nothing,” King told the board. “Sometimes you win a hollow victory because the person may be unable to pay.”
While there’s no guarantee of reimbursement, even if the district’s petition is successful, King did guarantee that the district will incur additional legal expenses if board members vote to pursue it.
“I would envision numerous hours pursuing this claim,” he said.
Ultimately, the board went along with member David Valesky’s proposal that the topic be tabled “for another month for further discussion and thought.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.