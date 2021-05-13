HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board is considering the sale of the Woodcock Academy building after an offer was made to the tune of $17,500.
The offer from Kent Coburn is under the appraisal price of the building, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool noted at Monday's work session of the school board. The building was last appraised at $28,000, he said.
The building, located at 23058 Gravel Run Road, was the school for students in Woodcock. After the merger of several school districts which created PENNCREST, the building was found to no longer have a use.
PENNCREST, at that time, conveyed the building over to the Woodcock Township community for municipal use, according to Glasspool. However, in 2019, the building was returned to the district and has been on the market ever since.
Board members will vote at their meeting tonight whether to accept the offer for the building. If approved, Glasspool said a legal process will follow in county courts to have the property transferred.