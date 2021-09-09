CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board is considering joining a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam in order to stop the school masking mandate which was issued last week.
The lawsuit, which was launched by a group of plaintiffs including state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, was filed in Commonwealth Court by the law firm Dillon McCandless, King Coulter & Graham LLP, which has offices in Butler County.
Joining the lawsuit will come at no cost to PENNCREST School District should the motion go through.
While the vote on the motion will have to wait until PENNCREST's voting meeting today, the idea seemed to enjoy support by the school board members.
"I'm done," board member Tim Brown said at a meeting Tuesday in reference to masking requirements. "It's time we take back control of our district."
Board member David Valesky called the mask mandate "totally unconstitutional."
"There's no authority to that," he said. "The governor has no right to mandate what I put on my face."
Board member Jeff Brooks said he had been unable to find a copy of the lawsuit, and requested one before moving forward with a vote, something Valesky agreed with.
Many of the school board members' comments were met with applause by members of the public. However, there was argument with the crowd as well.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool told the crowd that PENNCREST is currently enforcing the mask mandate as is, as doing otherwise could open up the school district to legal liability.
"The solicitor is going to tell you we need to enforce the mandate," he said.
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco echoed Glasspool's comments, saying the only way to stop the order was to take it to court.
Some members of the crowd yelled out of turn at the meeting, encouraging the school board members to not enforce the mandate. However, Brown and school board member Robert Gulick argued back, saying the board members could be sued individually and face large costs if they were to lose a suit.
"There's lawsuits that can be incurred from this," Brown said. "Are you paying? No, I didn't think so."
Board members Theresa Croll and Jennifer Davis voiced opposition to the masking mandate as well.
"I am not against masking," Davis said. "I think it serves the purpose for a lot of people, but I would not ask any of you to mask your child to protect mine."
However, Davis also encouraged parents and kids to not "pick on" students who choose to wear masks, using an example of her own son who suffers from asthma and would likely be hospitalized if he got COVID-19.
In addition to joining the lawsuit, the school board is considering a resolution regarding the mask mandate. The resolution "recognizes the authority of Acting Secretary of Health Beam's" order, but states the board believes control and mitigation are best handled at the local level and encourages the order to be rescinded.
However, Valesky expressed strong disagreement with the resolution, saying he wasn't in favor of it "at all." He disagreed with the notion of stating a resolution in which the board states its dissent with an unelected official, but says the school district will enforce the mandate anyway.
"I think it's like [President Joe] Biden talking to the Taliban, to be honest," Valesky said. "Like, we have the right to not wear masks. It should be up to the parents."
Gulick also voiced his opinion against the resolution. Gulick said he mainly disagreed with the paragraph stating the board recognized the authority of the order from the acting secretary of health.
PENNCREST School Board meets today for its voting meeting at Cambridge Springs Junior/Senior High School.
