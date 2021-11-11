CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — In response to a shortage of bus drivers affecting schools across the nation, PENNCREST School Board is considering an incentive program which will pay bonuses to both new and existing drivers.
The program would benefit drivers working with P.M. Bus Inc., the company PENNCREST contracts for student transportation needs. New drivers will receive a one-time payment for completing the requirements for employment and driving for five days consecutively. The payment is $200 for drivers with a commercial driver's license and $100 for those without.
Meanwhile, existing drivers with a commercial driver's license can receive a performance incentive of $100 for perfect attendance in each 20-day cycle, while those without commercial driver's licenses will receive $50.
The cost for the incentives will be shared by the school district and P.M. Bus.
"We hope that this financial incentive will not just attract drivers, but will help us to retain current drivers," Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said.
Board member Tim Brown questioned whether the amount offered would be "enough for attracting people." Glasspool called the amount a "good start," but said they can adjust if need be.
The superintendent said the school district is anticipating having difficulties with transporting students for spring athletic events at its current level of drivers.
Board members will vote on whether to approve the inventive program at their meeting Thursday.
Anyone interested in applying to work at P.M. Bus can contact the company at (814) 967-3439 for additional details.
