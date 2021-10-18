CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Only a few days after they were first publicly discussed, PENNCREST School Board is already considering changes to a proposed policy update affecting how public comment is held at meetings.
An update to policy 903 — which is titled Public Participation in Board Meetings — would have limited the amount of time public speakers at meetings had to talk, lowering it to two minutes down from five minutes, with 30 minutes total given over to public comment. The change would also have allowed people who did not preregister to speak at meetings if recognized by the presiding board officer, but those who registered ahead of time would be given priority.
A PENNCREST resident, Dan Healy, spoke out against the changes at the Thursday voting meeting.
"The restriction to applicable public comment to two minutes is not reasonable," he said. "A cogent argument cannot be presented clearly in this small amount of time."
Later on in Thursday's meeting, board member Bob Johnston suggested letting preregistered speakers still have five minutes, while those not registered would have the two-minute limit. The idea seemed to gain traction with the other board members.
"That makes much more sense," said board member Tim Brown.
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco also suggested limiting the number of speakers to six, since with five minutes each for preregistered speakers, that would take up the allotted 30 minutes.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said he would look into making those changes. The new policy 903 was only up for first reading at Thursday's meeting, meaning the vote on it will not occur until the November voting meeting at the earliest.
