CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board is considering a change to two policies which would alter how the board's meetings are held, including shortening the amount of time attendees have to speak during public comment.
The changes to policies 006 and 903 were discussed at Monday's work session of the school board. Under the new policy 903 — which is titled Public Participation in Board Meetings — members of the public would have only two minutes instead of five minutes to give their comments. However, 30 minutes is still given to the public comment section in total across all speakers.
"Which in my opinion is also good," Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said of the shortened time.
However, the change also loosens restrictions on who is allowed to speak. Instead of limiting public comment only to people who register ahead of time, pre-registered speakers are only given preference in terms of the order of who gets to comment. Other speakers can be recognized by a presiding officer and given a chance to comment.
In addition, if a new item is added to the agenda after public comment is closed, a new public comment section will be held focusing solely on the newly added item.
The changes to Policy 006 — titled Meetings — alters how public comments are given at voting meetings. There will be two public comment sections, one held at the start of the voting meeting and the other held near the end.
The one at the start will pertain to agenda items only, while the one at the end is open to any topic.
Under the changed Policy 006, meetings will be held according to "Parliamentary Procedure at a Glance" by O. Garfield Jones, rather than "Robert's Rules of Order" which was used previously.
Both changed policies are up for a first reading at the board's meeting today. Policy changes require two rounds of reading before they can be voted on, meaning the new policies won't be up for vote until November at the earliest.
