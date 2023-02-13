CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Consultants who have already said none of the buildings in PENNCREST School District appear to be operating above 50 percent capacity will offer the initial findings of their report on the district tonight.
The presentation comes with a change of location as well: PENN-CREST School Board will have a special voting meeting at 7 p.m. followed by the board’s monthly work session, featuring the building report, in the Cambridge Springs High School auditorium. The board’s monthly voting meeting, which takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, will also be held in the Cambridge Springs auditorium.
All three meetings had previously been scheduled to take place at the district headquarters in Saegertown.
The special meeting tonight will feature interviews of nine candidates to fill a vacant seat on the nine-member board. The board will then discuss the candidates and vote to appoint a new member. The successful candidate will be sworn in and can then participate in the work session that follows.
The work session will include a presentation on initial findings from the “Building and System-wide School Capacity and Programming Study” currently being conducted by Thomas and Williamson, a Pittsburgh-based construction management firm that specializes in public schools and similar organizations.
The board approved the study in October at a cost of $23,655 at the advice of district administrators.
“If Penncrest makes investments into its facilities,” the proposal from Thomas and Williamson stated, “it seeks to ensure that the facilities will remain in use.”
The study comes at a time when PENNCREST is making major investments in the district’s buildings and infrastructure.
In November 2020, the board approved borrowing of up to $37.82 million for Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) and roof replacements being undertaken by the district. GESA is a Pennsylvania law that allows school districts to waive some requirements on construction projects, such as separate contracts for separate types of renovation work and approval from Pennsylvania Department of Education, in exchange for the company performing the renovations guaranteeing the district will save money on energy costs.
In January, the board approved the third phase of GESA improvements at a cost of $2 million and the replacement of the Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High roof at a cost of $1.96 million. The roof cost includes $1.32 million for Strongland Roofing Systems of Vandergrift, the contractor that will perform the work, and $636,000 for Omnia Partners, a cooperative purchasing program for public sector organizations that will provide materials for the project.
Phase one of the GESA improvements, approved in late 2020, addressed the replacement of windows, abatement of asbestos, upgrades to the energy systems and various other measures in Maplewood schools at a cost of $9.1 million. Phase two, approved in late 2021, includes upgraded lights, replacement of mechanical systems and asbestos removal along with other work in Saegertown schools at a cost of $11.17 million.
The Thomas and Williamson proposal states that the study will explore the possibility of “changes in the programming and/or configuration of the grade levels of the various schools in the Penncrest system.”
