SAEGERTOWN — PENNCREST School Board is considering a proposal from Parkside Psychological Associates to provide a mental health specialist for the school district's newly created therapeutic classroom at a budget of $78,883.
The proposal, which was reviewed at Monday's work session of the school board, would have Parkside provide a full-time master's-level mental health therapist to work in the classroom, with the therapist receiving oversight from Parkside's staff. The therapist would focus on strengthening student skills in self-management, self-awareness, social awareness, interpersonal relationship skills and responsible decision making.
The creation of the therapeutic classroom was approved by the school board last month in response to increased mental strain on students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PENNCREST has seen a rise in the number of students requiring mental health services over the course of the past school year, some of which the school district has to partially pay for.
The classroom will operate out of Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School, but is open to students in grades seven through 12 across the district. Students attending the classroom will operate on a different schedule than, and not interact with, the general population of students.
The primary goal of the classroom is to improve the students' mental health until they can be returned to standard classes or be referred to another program when a spot opens up. A secondary goal is to keep students up-to-date on their academics so they do not fall behind while attending the class.
Alongside the mental health specialist — who will be paid a wage of $45,000 a year under the proposed budget — the school district will have a special-education teacher already on staff transferred to the classroom.
The class is expected to be up-and-running at the start of the next school year.
