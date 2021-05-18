HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School District is considering the creation of a girls wrestling club which could be open to girls in other school districts.
As discussed at the work session last Monday, the club would not replace the preexisting option for girls to compete on the PENNCREST wrestling teams. Rather, girls could compete with the team and the club, or one of the groups without having to join the other. The wrestling teams are open to both boys and girls, while the club would be for girls exclusively and would only compete at female-only events.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said the club would participate in an organization called Wrestle Like a Girl, which organizes wrestling events for girls. While PENNCREST would be hosting the club, membership may be offered to girls across Crawford County or even surrounding counties.
"Girls, not just from PENNCREST but maybe the surrounding school districts or the county or northwest Pennsylvania, if they wanted to participate could participate," he said.
Glasspool was unaware of any such similar group in northwestern Pennsylvania, and said the club could be one of the first such groups in the area.
The team would compete in three to six events per year, depending on the desires of the club members and their coaches. These tournaments are not done through the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), though Glasspool said the group is seeking PIAA recognition.
The school district is roughly estimating spending $10,000 per year for the first two years of the club's existence, after which it is hoped boosters and fundraisers would support it thereafter.
During the first two years, expenses would include paying for the entrance fees to events, as well as expenses for the coaches during tournaments. The school district is not expecting to make any changes to its budget as a result of these expenses, however.
"I don't think it would be exorbitant or a burden to tax payers by any stretch," Glasspool said.
A vote to support the club is expected in June. If approved, the school district would seek to hire coaches in July to start preparing and recruiting, with the season to start in November. Come next March, the school board would review the program to see how it was going.
At their voting meeting on Thursday, school board member Jeff Brooks praised the idea of the club, calling it a "huge step" for the area.
