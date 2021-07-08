HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board will consider a resolution to forbid the introduction of critical race theory into its schools at its meeting tonight, despite difficulty in defining what the theory is.
The resolution, which was introduced by member Robert Johnston at the board's work session Tuesday, would have the board resolve "that introducing Critical Race Theory in the present curriculum and future curricula is not warranted and highly counterproductive to the welfare of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States of America." The meeting where the resolution is expected to be voted on takes place at 7 p.m. in the Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
In the resolution, critical race theory is described as "a political movement which exploits wrongs performed by a partial sector of the United States population" and "teaches students to hate the United States, and creates divisions between all Americans."
Board member Jeff Brooks, following the introduction of the resolution, asked Johnston to explain critical race theory. Johnston said that it "teaches kids to basically hate their whiteness, that they're responsible for things that happened in the past." He further said it was "anti-Christianity."
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is an "intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that's used to oppress and exploit people of colour [sic]."
Board member David Valesky asked whether critical race theory was included in the education of PENNCREST students in any way. Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said it was not "specifically stated that (the school district) teaches critical race theory" and that it was not specified in the standards for social studies classes that it be included.
School board Solicitor George Joseph cautioned that banning the teaching of critical race theory without specifically defining what it was could lead to confusion.
"That's where, I think, we can get into trouble here is not defining what we mean," he said. "Because critical race theory means different things to different people."
Brooks shared Joseph's concerns, saying a ban on teaching critical race theory could be interpreted to not require teaching about the slave trade.
"If any part of critical race theory is taught, it would be against this policy," Brooks said.
Joseph, carrying off Brooks' point, brought up the possibility of the ban preventing teaching about landmark Supreme Court decisions such as Plessy v. Ferguson — which codified separate but equal into U.S. law — or Brown v. Board of Education — which declared segregation unconstitutional.
"It depends on how you approach it in the delivery of instruction," Joseph said. "It could be, I think, or it may not be, depending on how you approach it. So I think you have to be very careful in what you say and what it is you don't want."
Board member Jennifer Davis questioned whether the board's existing policy 321 — which prevents teachers and staff from espousing personal political beliefs during school time — already would prevent the teaching of critical race theory. Joseph, however, said any topic could potentially be turned political, and asked where a "line" would be placed in terms of teaching the theory.
Board Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco claimed critical race theory was derived from communist thinkers and called it a "political ploy to change our thinking about our own country, about America." He said it was being used to divide and "destroy" the country.
Valesky said that while he felt topics such as slavery and racism needed to be taught, he felt critical race theory pushes the idea that America is systematically racist, which he disagreed with.
"That's what we need to be careful of, because America is not systematically racist," Valesky said.
"We need to be teaching about slavery was a big part of our country in the early years and that stuff is very important, and that Blacks have not always been treated the way they should have been, but to teach that today they're still not given equal opportunity and that America is systematically racist, that's where it becomes really dangerous."
Brooks said the history curriculum and resources for next school year have already been approved and critical race theory was not included, so he questioned why the topic was being discussed, especially as no one on the board has been pushing for its inclusion. He said the board was "making a statement for something that's not happening."
Board member Brian Lynch claimed critical race theory was being pushed all over the country by the National Education Association teachers union and the federal government and that it could find its way into the curriculum.
"We need to put in something now to stop it so it doesn't get put in to our curriculum," he said.
Lynch said he "doesn't believe" in systemic racism and hasn't seen it.
The meeting proceeded to descend into board members attempting to talk over one another and raising their voices, with Brooks emphasizing that critical race theory was not being clearly defined an DeFrancesco accusing Brooks of "defending the communists," which Brooks denied.
"I'm saying we should define what we're talking about, okay?" Brooks said. "I'm not saying let's turn into socialists, let's be communists, what I'm saying is this is garbage. This is saying let's not vote for this because we don't know what it is. We already voted on what we're going to teach and it's not critical race theory, so this is grandstanding."
Joseph said that, to be clear, the board is responsible for deciding the curriculum in the schools, and any topic to be taught would have to go through approval of the school board.
Glasspool said the motion to approve the resolution would be put on the agenda for the tonight's meeting.
Board members Tim Brown and Robert Gulick were absent from Tuesday's meeting.
