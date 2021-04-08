SAEGERTOWN — PENNCREST School Board is considering the purchase of a new scoreboard for the Saegertown High School football field to the tune of $10,950.
If approved, the scoreboard, which will be purchased from DeMans Team Sports out of Brookville, measures 7 feet, 6 inches in height and is 18 feet long. Superintendent Timothy Glasspool called the new board "very basic," with the school district only spending extra for a wireless control panel.
"No graphics, but it gets the job done and it's tasteful," he said.
The superintendent estimates the current scoreboard dates back to the 1970s and is facing myriad issues, ranging from lights that no longer function to problems with the wiring.
"It is probably one of the worst scoreboards we have," Glasspool said.
Board member Jeff Brooks voiced his support for the purchase.
"I know the programs from Little Gridders ought to appreciate this," he said, referencing the youth football program. "That's long overdue."
The board will vote on whether to approve the purchase at their meeting tonight at 7.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.