SAEGERTOWN — A forum for PENNCREST School Board candidates will take place Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of French Creek Valley Christian Academy, 420 North St.
The forum is being organized by the Community Coalition for a Better PENNCREST group, which represents seven of the 11 candidates competing in races for five four-year terms and two two-year terms on the board. All candidates have been invited to participate in the event, according to organizers.
