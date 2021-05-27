CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A presentation on the PENNCREST 2021-22 school year budget held Tuesday was only sparsely attended by both board members and district residents.
Despite both in-person and virtual attendance options, only three members of the public — two of them in person and one attending online — made it to the presentation, which was held at Cambridge Springs Senior High School.
Board members Tim Brown, Jeff Brooks and Luigi DeFrancesco were present at the school, while board member Jennifer Davis attended remotely.
In terms of school staff, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool was there, alongside the school district's two business managers, the soon-retiring Bryan Hobson and the incoming Kristen Eckart.
The primary focus of the presentation was regarding the 0.5-mill increase to the school district's property tax proposed in the budget. Glasspool offered a defense and explanation of the tax increase, as well as detailing of the school district's overall financial situation.
The purpose of the tax increase is to pay for the debt servicing of three rounds of bond borrowing the school district is in the midst of to renovate all of the school buildings through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA), as well as roof replacements at most of the school buildings.
The Maplewood schools are set to receive several renovations due to GESA work this summer. The school district late last year approved a borrowing resolution allowing the school district to borrow up to $37.82 million in bonds to pay for the projects across three rounds of borrowing.
So far, two of those rounds of borrowing have already been done, each coming out to around $10 million. The third round is projected to borrow around $12.5 million.
In regard to paying off those debts, payments began during the current school year at $58,120. However, payments will quickly rise, with the 2021-22 school year payments coming to $987,450.
Glasspool said PENNCREST set aside $1 million in 2019-20 in order to cover the 2021-22 school year debt payment. In 2019-20, the school district had no debts to pay off, something Glasspool said was "very unusual in Pennsylvania."
Should the school district go through with the $12.5 million borrowing in 2021-22, it is in need of higher taxes to pay off the debt service. Specifically, Hobson has called for a 0.5-mill increase every year for three years in order to afford the debt payments.
Glasspool emphasized that the money raised from the increase in taxes is solely being used for paying off the debts.
"It pays debt service," he said. "We don't use it to cover the cost of anything else."
Glasspool further highlighted the fact that PENNCREST has not had many tax increases over the past few years, with most of them being relatively small. Since the 2011-12 school year, taxes have only been raised four times for Crawford County residents, with the largest occurring in the 2017-18 school year budget at 1.79 mills.
The last tax increase for PENNCREST residents occurred in 2019-20, also at a 0.5-mill increase. There were no tax hikes in the 2018-19 or 2020-21 school years. In total, taxes have increased by 3.66 mills since the 2011-12 school year for Crawford County PENNCREST residents.
"So small, incremental increases over the past couple of years," Glasspool said.
A mill equates to $1 for every $1,000 in a property's assessed value. Under PENNCREST's current millage rate of 52.25 mills, the property tax on the median assessed residence in PENNCREST — which is $26,471, according to Glasspool — comes out to $1,383.11 per year.
That means a 0.5-mill increase will only increase the annual taxes a resident in the median assessed residence by $13.24, or about $1.10 per month more.
In explaining some of the budgetary difficulties, Glasspool said that properties in Crawford County have not been reassessed for quite some time. Using data from the Crawford County Geographic Information Service, he found a home in Saegertown currently assessed at $28,736, despite having last sold for $75,000 and being appraised in 2021 at $140,000.
Glasspool then moved on to the idea of cutting money out of the budget instead of raising taxes. He said the difficulty in that idea is due to the fact that the debt-service payments are a long-term expense, meaning cutting one-time purchases is not enough to balance out the budget.
"If you're gonna reduce the budget by $140,000 to cut the debt service, it has to be an operational cost and it has to be permanent," he said. "Once I raise taxes, taxes go up and they're always going to be there unless the board decides to raise millage."
Glasspool said the school district administration tries to keep expense reductions as far away from affecting the classrooms themselves to not impact the education of the kids.
Glasspool said the three 0.5-mill increases is a "worst-case scenario" if the full $12.5 million increase is done. He further said that the school district may be able to use money from the American Rescue Plan — the third wave of stimulus money signed by President Joe Biden — for work on the school district buildings' exteriors, but mentioned other costs are also going up as well.
"Our operational costs still go up, and we still operate in a deficit every year," he said. "That issue is real and we're very cognizant of that."
The full slideshow Glasspool presented can be seen on the school district website by clicking the Departments tab and then going to the Business Office link and clicking Budget Information. A link for the proposed final budget presentation will then be available.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.