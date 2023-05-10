CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The budget outlook presented to PENNCREST School Board members on Monday was as rosy and confident as the projections last month had been dire and uncertain.
Gone was the concern over a “worst-case scenario” that threatened to produce a deficit of $4.8 million.
In its place was optimism from Superintendent Tim Glasspool that the remaining deficit — now trimmed to $1.3 million — could be reduced further, perhaps even be eliminated, before the board votes on a final budget in June.
“Our plan for the preliminary budget,” Glasspool told the board, “is to balance the $1.3 (million). So we do plan on coming to the board at the committee meeting with reductions — additional reductions — and hopefully get direction from you on the 23rd to have a final budget as close to zero as possible without dipping into the fund balance.”
The board will hold a special meeting to discuss the budget on May 23 at 6 p.m. at the district’s central office, 18741 Route 198, Saegertown.
Along with optimism, Glasspool offered reassurances that, even if the deficit is not eliminated, the district’s fund balance contains more than enough to cover the projected revenue shortfall.
Board members will vote Thursday on a preliminary 2023-24 budget that projects revenue of $57.2 million and expenditures of $58.6 million. If necessary, the remaining $1.3 million deficit will be balanced using portions of the district’s $13.8 million fund balance dedicated to spending on teacher pension costs and health care benefits.
The preliminary budget also includes a property tax rate increase of 0.5 mills, part of a three-year plan of small hikes. The resulting revenue has been earmarked to pay off capital borrowing from 2020 and 2022 projected to cost the district $10.3 million over the course of the next 30 years.
For the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median value of $30,275, the current property tax rate of 53.25 mills results in annual taxes of $1,612.14. A hike of 0.5 mills would result in an annual increase of $15.14 for the same taxpayer.
Though the budget picture was much improved, Glasspool framed the board’s vote on Thursday as a procedural requirement rather than a commitment to a particular plan of action.
“This month we will pass a preliminary fund 10 budget which doesn’t force the district to pass anything specific in June,” Glasspool said, referring to the Pennsylvania Department of Education reference number for a district’s general fund. “We are free to modify that in any capacity.”
The difference in the budget pictures presented Monday and in April was largely a reflection of updated projections that show the district’s basic education funding from the state going up $2 million. Last month’s presentation assumed basic education funding would remain flat.
Other changes include an increase of $638,000 in special education from the state and $95,000 more in federal funding meant to help children from low-income families. Plans to recycle technology equipment added another $60,000 to projected revenues.
The most significant reductions were led by $450,000 in savings expected to result from a switch from Highmark to a CVS Caremark prescription plan. Another $72,000 in savings resulted from reduced special education offerings. Glasspool noted that the cuts resulted from changes to staffing and individualized education programs for students.
“We don’t believe these cuts will have any impact to the student services we provide,” he said.
Transportation changes accounted for an additional $35,000 in budget cuts.
Glasspool said he would reinstate $37,000 in spending on general supplies that had resulted from a flat 10 percent cut imposed after the board’s April budget discussion.
