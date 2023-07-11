HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board on Thursday will consider censuring one of its members in a move the targeted member described as “a personal vendetta against me by the board president.”
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco introduced a resolution to censure member Jeff Brooks at the board’s Monday work session and said he would seek support for the resolution at the voting meeting.
The resolution, which DeFrancesco read to the board and about 10 audience members, condemns Brooks for allegedly inciting “the gay community against Board members with misleading and false information on social media” and “harassing and expressing violence” against DeFrancesco; the board’s vice president, Robert Johnston; and member David Valesky.
The resolution repeatedly accuses Brooks of “provoking” Right-to-Know requests from others, including a reporter with the USA TODAY Network, and thus causing “unnecessary legal fees” for the district.
Asked by The Meadville Tribune after the meeting how much the legal fees referenced in the resolution had cost the district, DeFrancesco said, “I have no idea.”
After reading the proposed resolution during the meeting, DeFrancesco opened the floor to discussion.
“I think it’d be great if you would share proof of everything that you allege there,” Brooks said. “It seems like what you’re saying is that I talked to the media and that other people submitted Right-to-Know requests and that everyone followed the law.”
DeFrancesco’s call for a censure of Brooks comes after more than two years of ongoing contentiousness between members of the board, with DeFrancesco and Brooks consistently among the more outspoken members of the opposing sides and DeFrancesco’s camp maintaining a consistent majority. Sources of debate and controversy have included a Pride Month library book display, critical race theory, removal of library books containing allegedly inappropriate materials, tax increases and other topics.
On Monday, DeFrancesco seemed to point to Brooks as the source of ongoing board member animosity, tracing the origins back to a social media post that featured a photo of a Pride Month display of library books at Maplewood Junior-Senior High in late May 2021. The post was shared on Facebook by DeFrancesco, Johnston and Valesky, with Valesky adding a comment in which he described the display as “totally evil” and said, “This is not what we need to be teaching kids. They aren’t at school to be brainwashed into thinking homosexuality is okay. Its actually being promoted to the point where it’s even ‘cool.’”
Brooks posted a screenshot of Valesky’s comments and the original post in which Brooks obscured the name of “Glenn Wright,” the account that originally posted the photo and commented, “I realize this makes me a hater, but I am totally ok with that label.”
Ignoring Valesky’s comments, DeFrancesco on Monday made an argument that he has offered at previous board meetings: By obscuring the name of the original poster, Brooks confused the public.
“When public read that, the only thing they seen was David Valesky’s name above that,” DeFrancesco said. “And they all assume that Valesky was the culprit. And that, unfortunately, caused and started thousands of reactions from a lot of people, the Tribune and the gay community.”
The uproar eventually led to Right-to-Know requests and lawsuits, DeFrancesco said, citing two requests related to suits in the past two years. He also accused Brooks of disregarding the superintendent’s advice and violating district policy in alerting a USA TODAY Network reporter about the resignation of the board’s attorney in January.
“Most of them have already been discharged in favor of the district,” DeFrancesco said in regard to recent lawsuits against the district, “and it’s just a waste of money, a total waste of money.”
It’s not the first time a PENNCREST board member has criticized wasteful spending on district legal costs in recent months.
Responding to calls for increased efficiencies during April budget discussions, Brooks acknowledged there was room for improvement in a sarcastic dig at the majority that has dominated board decisions over the past two years.
“There’s tons of money we waste,” he said. “Like, let’s stop getting lawsuits.”
The district has faced three lawsuits since 2021. One concerned a district resident’s Right-to-Know request for Facebook posts and comments “related to homosexuality and Penncrest School District” made between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 13, 2021.
In April, the Commonwealth Court vacated a Crawford County Court of Common Pleas ruling against the district and returned the case to county court with elaborate new guidelines regarding how to determine if officials’ emails and social media posts are subject to disclosure in response to Right-to-Know requests. In May, the district resident making the request filed a petition seeking to appeal the Commonwealth Court’s ruling to the state Supreme Court.
Another concerned a resident’s claims that DeFrancesco’s actions at a January meeting violated the state’s rules on public participation and open meetings. Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro issued a declaratory judgment in favor of the district in May.
In the third case, PENNCREST is appealing an Office of Open Records ruling that required the district to ask the superintendent and board members to check their personal accounts for emails exchanged with officials at two nonprofits known for their work on conservative causes. The request came from a USA Today Network reporter who has reported on the district.
During the Monday meeting, Brooks wondered whether the district would incur additional costs if forced to hire an attorney for him individually in response to the allegations in DeFrancesco’s censure resolution.
“It’s a personal vendetta,” Brooks added after the meeting, “that’ll cost taxpayers more useless money.”
PENNCREST School Board President Luigi DeFrancesco’s proposed resolution to censure board member Jeff Brooks:
The PENNCREST school Board hereby resolves to censure Board Member Jeffrey A. Brooks for unprofessional conduct as a Board member for the following reasons:
1. Incite the gay community against Board members with misleading and false information on social media. Causing filings of RTK requests.
2. Provoking requests of RTK which led to unnecessary legal expenses for the district in the Court of Law.
3. Communicating with the media, specifically USA Today which led to additional filing of RTK requests. Causing additional legal expenses.
4. Harassing and expressing violence against Board members.
a. Harassing R. Johnston due to Johnston’s resolution against teaching CRT.
b. Harassing David Valesky after a Board meeting due to Valesky’s convictions against indoctrination and Valesky’s religious views.
c. Harassing Luigi DeFrancesco for exposing his email to USA Today which prompted the RTK filing by a reporter of USA Today.
5. Malicious use of process and abuse of process
a. Used his position of school Board member to accomplish a purpose (incite the Gay community and the USA Today’s reporter) which the process was not designed and harm has been caused to the district unnecessary legal fees.
