CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A month after voicing his opposition to a teacher attending an education conference due to the inclusion of social justice subjects, PENNCREST School Board member David Valesky again voiced resistance to allowing two school district employees to attend future conferences.
At Monday's work session, Valesky said he was against two agenda items regarding conference attendance. One was for Director of Student Services Patti Fiely to attend the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Standard Aligned Systems Institute Conference from Dec. 5-8, while the other was for allowing Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS) Manager Melinda Brenot to attend the PDE Data Summit Conference, scheduled for March 21-23. Both conferences are set to take place in Hershey.
Valesky pointed to a topic for the Data Summit Conference called "Equity & Inclusion" in explaining his opposition, saying he was "sick and tired of the PDE trying to shove this crap down our throats."
"The talk of racism and all that has become such a hot topic in the last few years and it's just growing rapidly, and it's stuff like this that feeds the flames," he said.
Further, Valesky voiced concerns about spending money to send teachers away on conferences and paying for a substitute in their stead, especially as the school district has had trouble with substitute numbers. He also felt the best way to deal with problems like racism is through discipline.
"Discipline is what needs to be done when a kid does not treat another kid respectfully," he said.
However, as Business Manager Kristen Eckart and board member Theresa Croll pointed out, both Fiely and Brenot are administrators and not teachers, and would not need a substitute while they're away.
Fiely, who was in attendance at the meeting, said that in regard to her conference, the state is paying for her to attend. This is because PENNCREST took part in the Teacher in the Workplace program over the last year, and the schools who participated are supposed to present on their involvement in the program.
"They're paying for everything, actually," she said. "So that there is no cost to the district. I, of course, don't need a substitute."
Valesky said he didn't "care where the money" was coming from and was still opposed.
"Even if it's state money, it's taxpayer money, so we're still paying it," he said.
Other board members spoke up in opposing Valesky's view. Jeff Brooks said Valesky can't just say "every conference is racist" because it includes topics like inclusion or social justice.
"You're worried about sending people to a conference that's going to improve our kids," Brooks said. "We can't just sit here in PENNCREST and hope the world comes to us. It's such nonsense."
Tim Brown, while saying he mostly agrees with Valesky on topics like critical race theory, expressed similar sentiments. He said Valesky was walking a "fine line" in regard to conference attendance.
"If we just say 'Nobody can do anything we don't agree with,' we're just as racist as anybody else," he said.
Jennifer Davis said she didn't disagree with Valesky when it comes to discipline, but said conference topics might also deal with how to treat students who are the victims of mistreatment.
"There's another student that's being mistreated," she said. "Some of the conferences are also about how do we help those kids. The kids that are being mistreated."
"We can't just shut down and say 'Nope, no more conferences, there's nothing to learn,'" Davis further said. "There is a lot to learn."
Brooks pointed out that Valesky brought up the topic of substitutes in announcing his opposition, and said Valesky just wanted to speak against the PDE.
"You said so many factually incorrect things about this conference, worried about substitutes and everything else," he said. "You obviously just wanted to say 'Hey, I don't support this because it's PDE.'"
Board members are expected to vote on the conference attendances at their meeting tonight. The PDE Data Summit Conference is a recommendation included in the Treasurer's Reports, while the Standard Aligned Systems Institute Conference was its own agenda item under the Education Committee section.
PENNCREST members last month narrowly voted against the attendance of Saegertown Junior-Senior High School English teacher Stacey Hetrick at the Pennsylvania Council of Teachers of English and Language Arts 2021 conference in a 5-4 vote due to the inclusion of social justice talks. In that vote, Valesky, who was the first to announce his opposition, was joined by Brown, Robert Johnston, Brian Lynch and board President Luigi DeFrancesco in voting against the measure.
