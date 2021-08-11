A PENNCREST School Board member has asked that a libel suit brought against him by a fellow board member be dismissed, according to a court filing dated July 27.
Jeff Brooks requested that the suit brought by board Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco in the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas be dismissed as there is "no proof" that Brooks committed libel against DeFrancesco.
DeFrancesco filed the suit against Brooks, which revolves around a series of Facebook posts made on accounts managed by Brooks. The first of these posts, made on Feb. 28 and published to Brooks' personal Facebook account, regarded a paper written by Brooks when he was 11 years old about a Richmond Township zoning hearing.
In the post that accompanied the photo, Brooks had recalled "Luigi trying to impeach my grandfather" as part of what occurred at the meeting. In a comment under the post, Brooks had called DeFrancesco a "Democrat trying to impeach a Republican."
Brooks, in his court filing, said the only provable falsehood in the post was that he said the paper was written in 1978, when it actually had been written in 1979.
"Everything the Defendant wrote at the time they believed to be true and written without malice or intent to do anything other than entertain," Brooks said.
Brooks said he had characterized DeFrancesco as being a Democrat because he had remembered him being a Republican but pushing for Democratic candidates, and that he had spoken with someone who said DeFrancesco had been trying to become a part of the Crawford County "dem organization."
DeFrancesco, in his own filing that began the lawsuit, said he had been a Republican since Nov. 16, 1977, entering a voter registration form as an exhibit to back up his claim.
Further, Brooks said the letter DeFrancesco served to him on May 15 regarding the initial Facebook post was "not specific in stating what the Plaintiff is referring to or what the Plaintiff wants addressed."
In regard to DeFrancesco's remaining complaints, Brooks said they were unrelated to the letter DeFrancesco delivered and have to do with both men's positions as school board members.
"The Defendant believes they have a role to provide their viewpoint on what is happening as an elected official and to hold other elected officials accountable for their own words and actions without fear of civil damages being awarded because another elected official disagrees with them," Brooks wrote. "The Defendant believes all statements of fact are true and all opinions are reasonable and based on provable facts."
Brooks also noted that the amount of money DeFrancesco requested to be rewarded in the lawsuit — $30,000 — is the same amount DeFrancesco requested "PENNCREST taxpayers to cover the personal legal expenses from a previous lawsuit filed by the Plaintiff."
In October 2019, PENNCREST School Board voted down a motion to reimburse DeFrancesco $30,000 for a lawsuit he filed in September 2016 against the board and former Superintendent Michael Healey. The motion was introduced by DeFrancesco.
Brooks said there was no reason given for this amount to be requested.
He also pointed out, returning to the previous topic of party affiliation, that DeFrancesco had run as a Democratic candidate on ballots in the past.
"If there were any damage done by being perceived as a Democrat, the Plaintiff did more damage to their own reputation by running for school director on the Democratic primary ballot than a comment on the Defendant's Facebook page," Brooks wrote.
Brooks introduced an exhibit into the case, a letter from Michael Muckinhaupt, who had spoken with Brooks through Facebook comments after the initial post regarding the paper Brooks wrote. Brooks said that his comments had not damaged DeFrancesco's reputation, as Muckinhaupt, according to his letter, already held a negative view of DeFrancesco.
It will be up to a judge to decide whether the court accepts Brooks' request for a dismissal.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.