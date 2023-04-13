HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board members on Tuesday took their first look at the district’s preliminary 2023-24 budget, which comes with a multimillion-dollar deficit, and almost immediately squabbles erupted over the possibility of a tax increase.
At the end of a 25-minute budget presentation that Superintendent Tim Glasspool described as a “worst-case scenario,” Fred Bryant was the first board member to stake out a position.
“I’m not voting for a tax increase,” he announced, “so I would like to ask where else we could make cuts to accomplish what we need to accomplish.”
Board member David Valesky joined Bryant in opposition.
“We can’t keep raising taxes constantly. We can’t do that and we all know that. We need to be the smartest guy in the room,” Valesky said in calling for increased efficiency as an avenue to savings. “Adding some money to it isn’t going to fix our problem. What’s going to fix our problems is becoming more efficient and taking advantage of the pluses.”
Board member Tim Brown said he didn’t want to raise taxes either, but suggested doing so may be necessary.
“What more do we cut?” he wondered, arguing that reducing PENNCREST’s expenditures could have the unintended consequence of driving families from the district. “Every year we put this off and we’ve had this argument every year. I’ve said the last four or five years, if we would’ve raised a quarter-mill every year … we would still be in debt, but we’d be in better shape than we are now.”
Slight increases from year to year, Brown argued, would enable the district to keep up with growing expenses while avoiding a sudden hike that immediately and more significantly impacts taxpayers.
State funding: A known unknown
The budget presented Tuesday did not include final figures regarding the district’s state funding, which will have a significant impact on the final budget. Glasspool said the district may not learn how much it will receive from the state until midsummer.
Without all of the state funding, the preliminary budget projected a deficit of $4.8 million with revenues of $54.4 million and expenditures of $59.2 million. While revenues are down 2.7 percent from the current year, expenditures are projected to rise 2.1 percent. The district’s fund balance is $13.8 million.
But the deficit is likely to be much lower once all of the district’s state funding is included. Business manager Kristen Eckart said after the meeting that current projections put that funding at $2.6 million, which would bring the deficit down to $2.1 million. However, she said the final state contribution is likely to be less than current projections.
Using budget cuts alone to balance a deficit of $2.1 could prove challenging, but Bryant, at least, was adamant in his desire to avoid raising the district’s property tax rate.
Bryant, appointed late last year to fill a vacancy, has been part of a conservative majority on the board that has passed controversial measures on library materials, transgender athletes and other issues. The series of policies was approved with support from Bryant, Valesky, board President Luigi DeFrancesco, Vice President Bob Johnston and Amber Tyson-Wright.
Brown has been joined in opposing the policies by Jeff Brooks and Theresa Croll. Like Brown, Brooks also expressed a willingness to consider a tax increase during the meeting Tuesday.
Among the areas driving the district’s expenditures were employee benefits, projected to increase by $770,00 due mainly to health insurance claims over the past year; transportation, which will go up by $443,000 due to new contracts with providers and higher fuel costs; and special education, expected to rise by $440,000 as the number of students with individualized education programs increases. IEPs are formal education plans for gifted or disabled students and often require districts to provide additional services.
Philosophical differences
The budget also came with a built-in tax increase of 0.5 mills, part of a three-year series of such increases. The resulting revenue has been earmarked to pay off capital borrowing from 2020 and 2022 totaling $10.3 million over the course of the next 30 years.
Brooks stressed that the revenue resulting from the increase would be used only for the district’s recent capital improvements, such as a new roof at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High. Bryant, on the other hand, argued that while the debt was finite, the accompanying tax increase would last forever.
“So let’s be honest. Every tax increase is perpetual and what you’re suggesting is, we should just perpetually raise taxes,” Bryant said, later adding, “If we don’t get a hold of our expenses, there are tax increases as far as the eye can see.”
Responding to calls for increased efficiencies, Brooks acknowledged there was room for improvement in a sarcastic dig at the board’s conservative majority.
“There’s tons of money we waste,” he said. “Like, let’s stop getting lawsuits.”
PENNCREST is currently facing suits claiming violations of Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know and open meeting laws. In addition, a defamation lawsuit filed by DeFrancesco against Brooks was dismissed late last year.
According to the budget presentation, Crawford County residents of the district have seen a cumulative increase to the property tax rate of 4.16 mills since 2012-2013, bringing it to 53.25 mills. Venango County residents of the district, meanwhile, have had their rate increase 6.67 mills over the same time period, bringing the rate to 19.59 mills.
Eckart reminded board members that 0.5-mill increases in the past two years were earmarked for debt service. Thus, she added, in the past five years only one increase — a hike of 0.5 mills in 2019-20 — has benefitted the district’s general fund.
For the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median value of $30,275, the current property tax rate of 53.25 mills results in annual taxes of $1,612.14. A hike of 0.5 mills would result in an annual increase of $15.14 for the same taxpayer.
The board meets Thursday for a voting meeting and holds its next work session May 8 at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High, 641 Venango Ave. Glasspool said that an additional special meeting to discuss the budget would be scheduled before the next work session with time and location to be advertised once they were confirmed.
