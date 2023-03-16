TOWNVILLE — Fallout from the January resignation of PENNCREST School Board’s attorney proved costly in a literal sense this week as board members unanimously approved the hiring of a new law firm to represent the district.
Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP will be paid $190 per hour for work performed by its attorneys. The Butler-based firm submitted the only response to requests for proposals advertised in the legal journals of Crawford and Erie counties, according to Superintendent Tim Glasspool.
In the only comments offered by board members before the vote to approve Dillon McCandless at Monday’s meeting at Maplewood Elementary School, Jeff Brooks noted that the district’s previous representation had been more affordable.
“I’d just like to point out that previously we were paying $125 an hour or $150 an hour,” Brooks said. “I’m excited to work with our new solicitor. They seem magnificent. I’d just point out that the cost for legal services will be going up 27 percent or 52 percent per hour based on our previous solicitor.”
When the board renewed its agreement with Quinn Law Firm in December, the contract called for general legal work to be paid at a rate of $125 per hour with work related to special education, litigation and labor negotiations charged at $150 per hour.
George Joseph, the Quinn partner who had served as the district’s primary legal representative, submitted a letter of resignation in January, citing “a fundamental disagreement by a majority of the board with the legal analysis and opinions of our office.” In the resignation letter, Joseph also took issue with comments at the Jan. 9 meeting, when one board member referred to a legal opinion from Joseph as “a joke … not even legal” and another described the opinion as “worthless.”
Dillon McCandless was originally hired on a temporary basis beginning Feb. 14 with the district and board President Luigi DeFrancesco facing a lawsuit that alleges Sunshine Act violations at the board’s Jan. 12 meeting. The temporary hiring was also unanimously ratified at the board’s meeting Monday before board members voted to approve the agreement on a full-time basis.
