CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Members of PENNCREST School Board bid farewell to one of their numbers, as Thursday's meeting was the last for Robert Gulick after four years with the governing body.
Gulick ran for reelection this year but was defeated in the vote. At the closing of Thursday's meeting, several board members paid tribute to him.
"I do want to say, Bob, thank you very much for your years of service," Tim Brown said. "I know it's been challenging, and you've shown your passion for the students in PENNCREST and I want to thank you."
Jeff Brooks noted that once Gulick leaves, the school board will not have any educators as members, and thanked him for his service. Gulick is a former teacher, having taught fifth grade for 17 years.
Gulick thanked his supporters as well as the people he's been on the board with.
"I want to thank everyone I've served with because, believe it or not, we like and respect each other," he said. "We might not know it sometimes when we're talking back and forth here, myself included, but I do respect everybody that I have served with and appreciate their input."
Gulick also congratulated the winners of the election and said he hoped they continued the "great tradition of PENNCREST" of working for the students. He thinks Superintendent Timothy Glasspool will keep the "ship going in the right direction."
As he brought his comments to a close, Gulick acknowledged the finality of that being the last time he'd speak as a board member.
"I'm done — literally," he said.
When PENNCREST School Board next meets on Dec. 9, newly elected Mathew Vogt will be sworn in to bring the board back up to nine members. The other winning candidates in the election — Theresa Croll, Robert Johnston and Brian Lynch — were all incumbents.
