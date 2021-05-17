HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board members unanimously approved a proposal from a psychological health firm to provide a mental health specialist for the school district's newly created therapeutic classroom at their voting meeting Thursday.
The proposal from Parkside Psychological Associates will see the firm provide a full-time master's-level mental health therapist to work in the classroom alongside a special education teacher from the district. The specialist will be paid a salary of $45,000 a year, with the classroom's wider budget coming to $78,883 under the proposal.
The classroom was something the board approved the creation of last month and is meant to help students dealing with increased mental strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. PENNCREST has experienced an increase in students requiring mental health services over the course of the past year — which the school board occasionally has to partially pay for — to the degree that some of those services are filled up and can't accept more students.
The intention of the therapeutic classroom is to provide a space for students in need of such services. The students would be able to keep up with their school work in the classroom until they either feel comfortable returning to standard schooling, or a spot opens up on an outside service if need be.
Students attending the class will operate on a different schedule than the general population of students, with different arrival and departure times. The classroom will be located at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School, but will be open to all students in grades seven through 12 throughout the school district.
Parkside's mental health specialist would focus on strengthening student skills in self-management, self-awareness, social awareness, interpersonal relationship skills and responsible decision making. The primary focus of the therapeutic class is to help the students recover from their mental strain, with a secondary focus on keeping them up-to-date on their academics.
The class is expected to be operational for the next school year.
