HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The sale of the Woodcock Academy building for $17,500 was unanimously approved at Thursday's meeting of PENNCREST School Board.
Despite the offer from Kent Coburn coming in under the building's appraised $28,000 value, no school board members offered dissenting comments at the meeting.
The building, located at 23058 Gravel Run Road, formerly taught students in the Woodcock area. After the merger of several school districts that led to the creation of PENNCREST, the newly formed school district found it didn't have a use for the academy.
The building was conveyed to Woodcock Township for municipal use. However, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said the building was returned to the school district in 2019 and had been on the market since.
The sale will now go through legal processes in the county courts to finalize the transfer of the property.
