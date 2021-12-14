CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board members unanimously approved a $1.83 million roof replacement project for Saegertown Junior-Senior High at their most recent meeting.
The work will be performed by Triangle Roofing Corporation of Pittsburgh, which submitted a $1.37 million bid that was the lowest of five bids received. All of the bids included an additional $460,000 in materials purchased through Omnia Partners, a cooperative purchasing program for public sector organizations.
The price tag for the roof project came in about $370,000 lower than had been anticipated, Director of Facilities and Transportation Dave Dickson told the board on Thursday.
Superintendent Tim Glasspool called the bid amount “good news.”
“We went out early,” he added regarding the solicitation of bids for project scheduled for next year.