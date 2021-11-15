CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — With a unanimous vote at their Thursday meeting, PENNCREST School Board members approved the second round of renovations planned under the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) at a cost of $11.169 million.
The renovation work will pertain to Saegertown Elementary School and Saegertown Junior-Senior High School, and follows on the heels of similar work done at the Maplewood schools done earlier this year. Thursday's vote was technically an amendment to the contract the school district had with McClure Company, which was contracted for the Maplewood GESA work, expanding the scope of work to include the Saegertown schools.
With a price tag of $11,169,130, the new round of renovations includes upgraded lights, replacement of mechanical systems and asbestos removal at the schools, among other similar such work. The school district last year approved a bond resolution of $37.82 million to pay for the GESA work, done in three rounds of borrowing of around $10 million each.
GESA is a Pennsylvania law which allows a school district to waive some of the normal requirements on construction projects — such as having separate contracts for separate types of work and requiring Pennsylvania Department of Education approval — in exchange for the contracting company guaranteeing the district will save money on energy costs due to the renovations.
The construction period on the amended contract for the new work is listed as June 2022 through May 2023, though said some work may be done during the current school year.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on Dec. 9 for its reorganization meeting, followed by the voting meeting. The work session scheduled for Dec. 2 was canceled, as announced by Superintendent Timothy Glasspool at Thursday's meeting.
