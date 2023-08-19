CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board on Thursday voted in favor of a contract offer for the union that represents its teachers. The offer, union officials said immediately after the meeting, is all but certain to be rejected by the union, which has been working without a contract since the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
If the agreement were approved by the union, it would expire almost as soon as it was adopted: A copy of the contract provided by the district states that the agreement extends from the day before the 2022-23 school year to the day before the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Six board members voted in favor of the contract. Tim Brown abstained. Theresa Croll and Amber Tyson-Wright did not attend the meeting.
Approval of the contract came after Thomas W. King III, the district’s lawyer, offered a disclaimer to board members and an audience of about 20 people in the Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High auditorium that included top officers from PENNCREST Area Education Association, the teachers’ union.
“This agreement has not been approved by the association yet,” King said, “so this represents the PENNCREST School District’s position with respect to an offer being made to the association.”
The contract was approved with no discussion by board members.
In closing remarks at the end of the meeting, board member Fred Bryant offered the meeting’s only substantial comments on the contents of the proposal.
“I just want to thank the administration for all the hours they’ve put in in talking with the teachers’ representatives and tonight we voted to give the teachers a raise and I appreciate all the hours that went into that,” Bryant said. “I also appreciate that we’ve been a little more sensitive, maybe, to the budget and I know we’re working on ways to find additional savings that won’t in any way impact the student education.”
Asked to elaborate on the contract proposal after the meeting, Bryant said, “I have no comment for you.”
Superintendent Tim Glasspool declined to comment on the contract or negotiations after the meeting.
Days earlier, after the board’s Monday work session, union President Debbie Miller said the two sides would not be able to reach an agreement before the beginning of the school year. Still, in addressing the board near the beginning of the voting meeting Thursday, she struck an optimistic tone.
“We have made marked progress,” Miller said, referring to near-weekly negotiations held over the summer. “I urge the board to put action to their words and continue to support the negotiation’s efforts and to seek that fair settlement.”
The board’s ensuing action, however, left Miller “very disappointed,” she said immediately after the meeting. At least part of the disappointment could be attributed to Bryant’s comments. His statement that the contract included a raise for teachers was inaccurate, Miller said.
Far from offering a raise, the contract proposal approved by the board essentially copied the previous contract. One change was added, according to Miller, but otherwise nearly 20 months of negotiations were ignored.
The contract provided by the district appears to back up Miller’s assertion. In it, the salary tables included in the previous contract have been struck through for the most part. The salary table for the 2021-2022 school year has been relabeled “2022-2023.” The listed salaries are identical to those included in the previous contract.
“All employees remain at the same base salary for the duration of this Agreement,” the contract proposal states, “except that each Bargaining Unit Member employed during the following school years shall receive a lump sum distribution.”
Also referred to in the contract as a “stipend,” Miller compared the two $1,250 payments to one-time bonuses rather than raises.
Miller said summer meetings between herself and Vice President Julie Frantz from the union and Glasspool and Business Manager Kristen Eckart had brought the two sides “very close in most things,” though she said they remained far from any compromise with regard to health care benefits. By essentially copying the previous contract, she added, the proposal approved by the board almost completely ignored nearly 20 months of negotiations.
Rather than waiting for both sides to reach an agreement, Miller said, “they ratified what they wanted to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.