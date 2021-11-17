CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Despite debate raised at their earlier work session, PENNCREST School Board members unanimously approved sending an administrator to a conference later this year, while a second conference request was dropped following discussion by the superintendent and the prospective attendee.
All board members voted in favor of sending Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS) Manager Melinda Brenot to attend the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Data Summit Conference at their meeting Thursday. The conference is set to be held March 21-23 in Hershey.
Board member David Valesky had voiced his opposition to sending Brenot to the conference due to the inclusion of talks focused on social justice issues. However, he announced ahead of the vote Thursday that he had changed his mind.
"I still am not in approval of what they're teaching, of what may be taught at this conference, but I believe there are some good things that can come from this conference at the same time," Valesky said. He clarified the "good things" he spoke of relates to reporting of information to the state.
When debate was initially raised by Valesky, it also included an agenda item to send Director of Student Services Patti Fiely to the PDE Standard Aligned Systems Institute Conference from Dec. 5-8, also set to take place in Hershey. The vote on that conference was absent from the agenda Thursday.
Speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said that he spoke with Fiely following Monday’s meeting and that the district administration felt OK with not sending her.
