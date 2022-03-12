HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board unanimously approved a new natural gas contract which will see the price of gas rise, but it is anticipated to be off-set by energy savings from renovations.
The contract with Marathon Energy was approved at the board’s regular voting meeting Thursday. The contract sells natural gas to PENNCREST at a rate of $3.89 a dekatherm, an increase of $1.10 more than the previous contract under National Fuel Resources Inc. A dekatherm is a unit of energy that is equal to one million British thermal units (the amount of energy needed to heat 1 pound of water 1 degree at sea level).
The last contract is set to expire this coming September, and was put into effect in 2019. The new contract will go into effect once the last contract expires, and will last for four years. Marathon Energy acquired National Fuel’s contracts in Pennsylvania and New York in 2020.
While Facilities and Transportation Director Dave Dickson said at the board’s work session Monday that the price increase would be around $30,000 per year, it is believed the school district’s ongoing renovation work through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) will offset the extra expense from the increased rate, leading to a “minimal” budgetary impact.
GESA is a Pennsylvania law that allows school districts to waive some of the usual requirements for renovation work in exchange for the contracting companies to guarantee the school district will save money on energy costs. PENNCREST is pursing GESA projects at all schools in the district, with work already completed at the Maplewood schools and planned for the Saegertown schools this summer.
According to Assistant Business Manager Cynthia Paxton, PENNCREST budgeted $158,160 for natural gas for the 2021-22 school year.
Dickson and Business Manager Kristen Eckart had cautioned the board that if they did not accept the contract, it is likely the price of natural gas will rise further.
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on April 4 at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School. This is a change in the usual location for the board meeting because of renovation work taking place at the school district’s central office. It is anticipated that the May meetings also will take place at Cambridge Springs.