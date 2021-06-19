HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — With a unanimous vote on Wednesday, PENNCREST School Board members approved the creation of a girls wrestling club to be operated out of the school district but open to girls in other districts.
The club, which would participate in tournaments organized by a group called Wrestle Like a Girl, would not replace the option for PENNCREST girls to compete on the official school wrestling teams. Girls could be both on the school district team and the club team, or just one of them if they so chose.
Girls could also participate in the club and a non-wrestling winter sport.
In addition to PENNCREST girls, the club would be open to girls in surrounding school districts, such as those in other Crawford County school districts.
The school wrestling team is open to boys and girls, while the club team would only be open to and compete against girls. The team would compete in three to six events per year, depending on the desires of the club members and their coaches.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool, speaking about the club back in May, said the wrestling tournaments the club would take part in are not done through the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
School board member Jeff Brooks, speaking ahead of the vote, praised the creation of the club.
"I just want to say once again, this is great we're doing this, being ahead of the curve on something here at PENNCREST," he said. "It's not always the case."
The school district will provide funding of around $15,000 for the first two years of the club's existence, at which point the board will review the club for sustainability and resource allocation. Expenses would include uniforms, supplies and paying travel expenses for coaches.
The school district anticipates it will hire coaches for the club in July, with the season set to start this November.
The club was technically already approved back in May of 2019. The recent approval was for a revised version of the program.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.