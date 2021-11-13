CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board unanimously approved a bus driver incentive program intended to both attract and retain drivers to P.M. Bus Inc., which provides students transportation for the school district.
Under the program, new drivers will receive a one-time payment for completing the requirements for employment and driving for five days consecutively. The payment is $200 for drivers with a commercial driver's license and $100 for those without.
Meanwhile, existing drivers with a commercial driver's license can receive a performance incentive of $100 for perfect attendance in each 20-day cycle, while those without commercial driver's licenses will receive $50.
PENNNCREST and P.M. Bus will share the cost of providing these incentives.