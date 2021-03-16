SAEGERTOWN — An approval of the list of classes for next school year ran into a snag at Thursday's voting meeting of PENNCREST School Board, leading to a more-than-half-hour discussion and eventually an amendment to the list.
The board was set to vote on the 2021-22 school year programs of study, which is a list of available classes and a short description of each, when board member Tim Brown spoke up.
"I'm going to bring up the fact ... I did not see anything about economics," he said. "I'm concerned economics has been possibly dropped."
Assistant Superintendent Ken Newman explained that traditionally government and economics has been taught as two separate, one-semester classes. In the new version of the programs of study, the two classes were combined into one and renamed U.S. Government, with the class lasting the entire school year.
This was done, Newman explained, to make it easier for scheduling, as it requires only fitting in a single course instead of two. It also allows for consistency for the classrooms for the full year.
"By making it a full course, the way I understand it, it will keep one teacher with that same group of kids the whole time," Newman said.
Brown, however, was concerned that the amount of economics taught might be cut down as a result.
"I just have problems saying 'yeah, that's OK, let's just do it, we'll have economics for a month,'" he said. "There's no way you're going to convince me that economics for a month is going to get these kids prepared for what's outside this building."
Other board members also spoke up on the matter, with Jennifer Davis asking how much economics would be taught in the combined course, while Robert Gulick asked why it was changed in the first place.
Board member Jeff Brooks pointed out economics is included in the description of the U.S. Government course. Brooks asked if the vote could be pushed back a month to give more time to examine the issue, but Glasspool said scheduling for classes for next school year is typically started in March and a delay would push that back.
Brown suggested having a special voting meeting within a few weeks to vote on the matter after the board has more time to look into it. Glasspool also suggested delaying the vote.
"Let me put it this way," Glasspool said. "If there's this much conversation, I don't think we should vote on it."
However, Saegertown Principal Thomas Baker, who was in attendance at the meeting, said that by delaying the vote, it would push back the time that guidance counselors could begin talking to students about what classes they can take next school year.
"That pushes my guidance counselors getting out into the classes into May," Baker said.
Glasspool then suggested renaming the course to something neutral like "Social Studies 11," as the class is offered to 11th and 12th graders, and later having the board look over the curriculum of the class and adjust it where needed. Brooks supported the idea.
"It's up to us to be responsible," Brooks said. "If next month we come back and no one mentions economics, that's on us."
Gulick asked Newman whether he could assure the board that economics would be significantly taught if the class was renamed to, as an example, "Government and Economics." Newman said the scope and sequence of the course hadn't been created yet since the class was new this year, but said the comments of the board would affect the process.
"Now that I know that's the direction we want to go, that's what my next step is going to be," he said.
Brooks made an amendment to the course of study renaming the class "Social Studies 11" temporarily while directing the administration to provide the board with future details on the scope and sequence of the course. Ultimately, the amended iteration was approved on a 5-2 vote, with Gulick and board member Robert Johnston voting against the measure.
Gulick, speaking after the meeting, said he voted against the measure because he didn't feel he got an explanation on why the course was changed. Johnston, meanwhile, didn't feel there was assurance that economics would be included.
Board President Mark Gerow and Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco were absent from the meeting and did not take part in the vote. Brown was elected by his fellow board members as the president pro tempore for the purposes of the meeting.
