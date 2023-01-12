HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board members appointed Centerville resident Fred Bryant to fill a vacant seat on the board during a special meeting held prior to the monthly work session Monday.
Bryant was appointed with votes from five board members to fill the seat left vacant when Brian Lynch resigned last month because of his plans to move out of the district. Board members Jeff Brooks and Theresa Croll voted in favor of Tiffany Donor while Tim Brown supported Carl Archacki, according to PENNCREST School District Superintendent Tim Glasspool.
Bryant, a 30-year veteran who spent nearly his entire Army career in counterintelligence, is the owner of Hemlock Knoll Consulting, according to the resume he submitted in applying for the board position. He was one of six district residents scheduled to be interviewed and will serve until Dec. 4. Voters will select a candidate to fill the last three years of Lynch’s original term in the November general election.
Bryant takes his seat as the board continues to address issues that have drawn consistently large and vocal audiences to meetings over the past two years. At his first voting meeting this evening, the agenda will include a vote on a variety of policy changes that were largely responsible for a crowd of nearly 100 at Monday’s work session.
One change in particular — a revised library materials policy — has spurred passionate comments both in support and in opposition during the board’s last two meetings. Supporters of the revision have argued it provides more guidance for district officials charged with keeping “sexualized materials” out of school libraries. Critics, on the other hand, have said the revisions are aimed at banning books that deal with LGBTQ-related topics.
When a 2021 display of books in recognition of Pride Month at Maplewood Junior-Senior High provoked controversy, Bryant was among members of the public who criticized the display at a board meeting.
At the time, he called for a parent task force to review the “controversial library and textbook materials.” In a letter to The Meadville Tribune he condemned the inclusion of such books in school libraries, saying it was “inappropriate for the school system to provide materials to students advocating lifestyles that the majority of the community recognizes as inappropriate and instructs against in their homes and churches.”
