PENNCREST School District is appealing a ruling by the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records (OOR) that required the district to ask the superintendent and board members to check their personal accounts for emails exchanged with officials at two nonprofits known for their work on conservative causes.
A petition for review was filed by the district’s lawyers Thursday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas and comes in response to an OOR ruling issued April 21.
In that ruling, the OOR determined that when PENNCREST responded to a January Right-to-Know request from USA Today Network reporter Bethany Rodgers, the district should have asked Superintendent Tim Glasspool and the PENNCREST School Board members to check their personal email accounts and provide any messages exchanged with Independence Law Center or Pennsylvania Family Institute.
Rodgers had requested emails between district officials and either of the two Harrisburg nonprofits known for their defense of religious freedom and opposition to abortion rights. In response, the district provided two emails, according to OOR’s summary of the case.
One is a Jan. 23 email from board member David Valesky to board President Luigi DeFranceso in which Valesky states, “I spoke with Independence Law Center and they forwarded me a lot of info. They are willing to help with future policy development.”
The other is an email sent the next day from a personal account of DeFrancesco to an Independence Law Center lawyer. In it, DeFrancesco explains that the district was without legal representation following the resignation of its lawyer and asks for help with the district’s response to an earlier Right-to-Know case that it was appealing.
The email from DeFrancesco was also copied to Glasspool at his district email address.
According to emails included in the district’s appeal, Rodgers subsequently followed up, pointing out that Valesky mentioned “a lot of info” that had been sent to him and that DeFrancesco had used a personal email account.
“Can I ask if school board members searched their personal email accounts for correspondence responsive to the request?” Rodgers asked Christine Shields, the district’s open records officer.
Shields did not answer the question directly, saying in one email, “Everything that we had access to was sent to you.”
“We have sent you everything that we have pertaining to your original right to know request,” she wrote in another email included in the district’s appeal, “if you would like to submit a second right to know request we will do the best we can to obtain any additional information requested.”
Rather than submit another request, Rodgers appealed the district’s response to the OOR, arguing that the emails from Valesky and DeFrancesco suggest additional emails exist and that the district should have asked board members to search their personal email accounts.
The OOR agreed with Rodgers and in its ruling required the district to conduct another search of its records. As part of that search, the district was ordered to ask Glasspool and board members to check their personal emails for any correspondence with the two nonprofits.
The district’s appeal acknowledges that Valesky communicated with the Independence Law Center via email, but argues the messages are not public records subject to disclosure under the state’s Right-to-Know law.
“There are no facts in the record to support a finding that David Valesky was acting in his official capacity when communicating with Jeremy Samek of the Independence Law Center,” the appeal states. “Rather, Mr. Valesky sent the purported correspondence through a private email account for the purpose of establishing a private communication with the Independence Law Center.”
A PENNCREST appeal of the earlier Right-to-Know case referenced in DeFrancesco’s email resulted in a favorable ruling before Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court in April. The case concerned a Right-to-Know request seeking the disclosure of Facebook posts by board members on their private social media accounts about an LGBTQ-themed book display at a district library in 2021.
In that case, the OOR determined the posts to personal Facebook pages by board members could be considered public records subject to disclosure. The ruling was upheld upon the district’s appeal to Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, but the Commonwealth Court sent the case back to county court for reconsideration with newly defined guidelines. Key among those factors was the question of whether the posts and social media account used to make them qualify as the products of “public officials in their official capacity.”
No hearing date has yet been set for the appeal filed Thursday in Crawford County court.
