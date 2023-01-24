HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — For the third time since the current school year began, PENNCREST School Board is looking for a new member.
Unlike the previous two vacancies, the latest was not caused by a member’s move outside the district. This time, the vacancy resulted after a member’s frustration with other board members reached a breaking point.
Near the end of the board’s contentious Jan. 12 meeting, which saw the passage of a controversial policy restricting library materials, Jennifer Davis announced her intent to resign. Davis had opposed the revised policy on library materials, which board members approved in a 5-3 vote.
“I’ve left a number of the board meetings, probably the last five or six, that I’ve written my resignation letter in my head on the way home. Because I’m not a quitter and I’m truly dedicated to the students in this district, I threw those letters out,” Davis said in her closing remarks. “You pushed me over the edge tonight. I’m done.”
A moment later, as Vice President Bob Johnston congratulated district students for various accomplishments, Davis gathered her things and walked out.
Former board members Matthew Vogt and Brian Lynch resigned in September and December, respectively. The board appointed Amber Tyson-Wright to the seat held by Vogt and Fred Bryant to replace Lynch.
Davis was elected to the board in 2019, when she was among a pool of six balloted candidates competing for five open board seats. Davis amassed 4,416 votes, over 500 more than her nearest competitor.
The district resident appointed to fill her seat will serve from Feb. 13 through Dec. 4. The seat will be one of seven PENNCREST School Board seats up for grabs in the November general election.
Qualified residents interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of interest to board secretary Cynthia Paxton at cpaxton@penncrest.org by 4 p.m. Feb. 3, according to a legal advertisement in the Meadville Tribune’s Monday edition.
To be eligible for the position, candidates must be of good moral character, be at least 18 years of age, and have been a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the date of their appointment. In addition, appointees cannot be employees of the district or officials in municipalities within the district.
The eight current board members will hold interviews for the vacant seat during a special voting meeting on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the district’s central office, 18741 Route 198, Saegertown. The meeting, which is open to the public, will include a vote to appoint one of the candidates and will be followed by the board’s monthly work session.
