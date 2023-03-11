PENNCREST School Board will vote on the hiring of a new law firm Monday in a special meeting held in conjunction with a previously scheduled work session.
The district had previously announced a change of location for the meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Maplewood Elementary, 32695 Route 408, Townville.
Board members will vote on appointment of Butler-based Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP as solicitor at an hourly rate of $190. If approved, the appointment would be effective Monday, according to the meeting agenda posted online by the district.
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco told the Tribune last month that Dillon McCandless was representing him personally and the district in a lawsuit concerning DeFrancesco’s actions at the board’s Jan. 12 meeting.
In a Feb. 14 letter to the district that was posted online with the agenda for Monday’s special meeting, King writes in part, “Please let this letter serve as confirmation that we are willing and able to provide legal services to the School District on an interim basis. It’s my understanding that the District is currently without a Solicitor and is in need of immediate legal services.”
In a suit filed Feb. 10, Carla Sue Brown of Cambridge Springs seeks a declaratory judgment action in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas that would rule all actions taken by the board at the Jan. 12 meeting null and void. Brown claims DeFrancesco’s limitations on public comments at the meeting violated Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, or open meeting law.
A PENNCREST response filed late last month by Dillon McCandless attorney Thomas W. King III argues the suit should be dismissed with prejudice for multiple reasons. Time restrictions placed on public comments at the meeting were reasonable, the response argued in part, and several outcomes sought by Brown are either outside the scope of the court or not provided for by the state’s Sunshine Act.
PENNCREST has been without board-appointed legal representation since its previous lawyer resigned in January.
George Joseph, a partner with Erie-based Knox Law Firm, cited differences with the board over recent policy changes and characterizations of his legal opinions the found derogatory in the Jan. 20 resignation letter.
The meeting’s move to Maplewood Elementary comes after the board’s February meetings were held before large crowds in the auditorium of Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High.
