SAEGERTOWN — The interest rates for PENNCREST's 2021 bond borrowing of $10 million are expected to come in even lower than the already-low rates the school district got for its 2020 bond.
Business Manager Bryan Hobson, speaking at Monday's school board meeting, said that while the bond does not close out until March 18, the interest rates are already locked in.
"Remember last bond we got very good rates," he said. "If you compare the '21 bond rates to the '20, we even got better rates."
The 2020 bond yield rates start at .47 percent and max out at 2.32 percent in 2046, according to Hobson. Comparatively, the 2021 bond starts at .28 percent and max out at 1.75 percent in 2040.
The timing on the 2021 bond ended up being fortuitous, as Hobson said bond rates have started to climb since the rates were locked in. While Superintendent Timothy Glasspool praised Hobson for having the "foresight" to get the lower rates, Hobson said the school district really just got lucky.
The 2020 and 2021 bonds and the first and second of an expected three set of bonds the school district is borrowing to pay for various infrastructure projects across the various schools, such as roofing work and energy improvements.
The first round of borrowing came in at $9.995 million, with the second round also expected to come in at around $10 million. In total, the school district can borrow up to $37.82 million across all three rounds of borrowing.
