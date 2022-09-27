UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension will offer several webinars as part of its “Second Saturday Gardening Series,” which is aimed at bringing gardening enthusiasts together to share experiences and offer advice while learning helpful tips from Penn State Master Gardeners in Northumberland and Montour counties.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: Putting Your Garden to Bed” will occur Oct. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The event is designed for beginner and experienced home gardeners alike. Organizers note that winterizing a garden properly can greatly improve how the garden flourishes in the spring.
The webinar will cover lawn care, soil tests, storing summer bulbs, winter plant protection, and providing winter habitats for beneficial insects.
Registration by 11:30 a.m. that day is required to receive the link to access the webinar. With the $10 registration fee, participants also will receive access to the webinar recording and any handouts provided by instructors.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: Winter Sowing,” a recorded webinar from the 2021-22 winter series, is intended for homeowners as well as beginner and intermediate gardeners. The webinar is available until Jan. 24 for $5.
Master Gardener volunteer Julie Neves will cover seed-starting to save on cost, how to sow seeds over the winter months, and how to prepare a garden for spring.
“Second Saturday Gardening Series: New Year’s Resolutions for Your Yard,” another recorded webinar, is aimed at helping participants give their yards a new landscaped look for the new year. This recorded webinar also is available until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 24 for $5.
More information about the series is available on the Penn State Extension website. In addition, participants soon can register for future live webinars online, and organizers encourage those who are interested to look for these upcoming events, all of which will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
