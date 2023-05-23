Youth interested in dairy or livestock industries can learn about these fields by attending Youth Dairy and Livestock Day, a Penn State Extension workshop offered in Crawford County in June.
The hands-on workshop is designed for those ages 8 to 18, parents of participants, and 4-H clubs and leaders. Instructors will discuss a variety of production and herd-management subjects.
The workshop will be held June 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, 13291 Dickson Road, Meadville.
The workshop will cover:
• The significance of milk cultures and how to perform them effectively.
• Biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of bacteria.
• Understanding and preventing parasite infections in livestock.
• Identifying farm hazards and utilizing a power take-off simulator to determine reaction times.
Lunch will be provided for all participants. In the afternoon, youth will participate in a fun educational activity that incorporates knowledge learned throughout the day and teamwork to complete each task.
Penn State Extension offers the event free of charge, but participants must register to attend. Registration deadlines occur two days prior to each event.
Other events include:
• In Lancaster County, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St.
• In Huntingdon County, June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds, 10455 Fairgrounds Access Road, Huntingdon.
• In Susquehanna County, June 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Harford Fairgrounds, 485 Fair Hill Road, New Milford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.