ERIE — A new series of on-campus and online events will offer prospective graduate students information about Penn State Behrend’s five master’s degree programs, which include courses in Erie and at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry Township.
Each of the sessions will explore various aspects of Behrend’s graduate programs, including curriculum, course content, pre-enrollment competencies, the application process, and financial aid resources for graduate study.
The following information sessions will focus on the college’s graduate programs:
• Applied clinical psychology: Today at 6 p.m. on Zoom, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in Turnbull Hall on campus, and Sept. 28 at noon on Zoom.
• Business administration (MBA): Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. on Zoom, and Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in Burke Center on campus.
• Professional accounting: Sept. 26 at noon on Zoom.
• Project management: Sept. 27 an noon on ON24.
• Quality and manufacturing management: Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Zoom, and Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Two additional sessions will be focus just on the application and admissions process: Thursday at 6 p.m. on Zoom and Sept. 27 at 5:15 p.m. on Zoom.
The master’s in business administration and the master’s in professional accounting programs are offered by Behrend’s AACSB International-accredited Black School of Business. Instruction in both programs is 75 percent online and 25 percent in-person, either at Behrend or at the Regional Learning Alliance.
• More information or to register: Visit behrend.psu.edu/grad-events, email PSBehrendGrad@psu.edu, or call the Behrend Office of Graduate Admissions at (814) 898-7255.
