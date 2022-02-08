A new series of on-campus and online events will offer prospective graduate students information about Penn State Behrend’s five master’s degree programs, which include courses in Erie and at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry Township.
Each of the 13 sessions will explore various aspects of Behrend’s graduate programs, including curriculum, course content, pre-enrollment competencies, the application process, and financial aid resources for graduate study.
The following information sessions will focus on the college’s master’s programs:
• Master of applied clinical psychology will take place Feb. 17 at noon on Zoom, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. on Zoom, and Feb. 28 in Turnbull Hall on the Behrend campus
• Master of business administration will take place Feb. 15 at noon on Zoom, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, and March 1 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
• Master of manufacturing management will take place Feb. 14 at noon on Zoom, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on Zoom, and March 2 at noon on Zoom.
• Master of professional accounting will take place Feb. 16 at noon on Zoom, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. on Zoom, and March 1 at noon on Zoom.
• Master of project management will take place Feb. 23 at noon on Zoom.
The master’s in business administration and the master’s in professional accounting programs are offered by Penn State Behrend’s AACSB International-accredited Black School of Business. Instruction in both programs is 75 percent online and 25 percent in-person, either at Behrend or at the Regional Learning Alliance.
• More information or to register for a session: Visit behrend.psu.edu/grad-events, email PSBehrendGrad@psu.edu, or call the Behrend Office of Graduate Admissions at (814) 898-7255.