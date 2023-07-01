Peniel Holiness Camp Meeting, Route 18, Conneautville, begins July 20 with a concert at 7:30 p.m. introducing the Phillips and Banks southern gospel quartet. Camp continues until July 30 with services at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. There will be a concert series on July 23, featuring the church's song evangelists, the Sharpes, and on July 24, featuring the Kentucky Mountain Bible College.
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. followed by a preaching service at 7:30. The evangelists are Mike Adams, evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene; David Spencer, involved in church planting as a full-time ministry; and the Sharpes.
The youth evangelist is Jared Allen, a junior at Kentucky Mountain Bible College studying pastoral ministry. Teens can stay at camp for 10 days for $100 if they preregister by July 7. Registration on the day of camp is $125.
Jason and Lora Campbell from OMS International will be ministering to the children each day at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Services for adults will be in the main tabernacle. Meals will be available in the dining hall. The snack bar and book room will be open when services are not in session.
Rooms, camping facilities and meals are available.
This is an interdenominational camp and all are welcome.
• More information: Visit penielholinesscamp.com.
