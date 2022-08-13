Phil Bourque, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and now Penguins radio broadcaster, will be the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Greater Meadville Area Day Dinner.
Sponsored by the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, the dinner features the presentation of the Winslow Award.
The Winslow Award is presented to an individual, business or organization that has made a significant contribution to the economic growth of the greater Meadville area.
Greater Meadville Area Day was initiated in 1969 by the Meadville Area Industrial Commission, a predecessor organization of the Economic Progress Alliance.
The inaugural GMAD was to commemorate the 85th birthday of Dr. Harry C. Winslow, a Meadville-area business leader and surgeon.
Winslow’s business interests included being chairman of the board of the former First National Bank of Meadville; a founder of WMGW-AM; and a vice president and director of Conneaut Lake Park.
Bourque is in his 20th season on the Penguins broadcast team, serving as color commentator alongside play-by-play man Josh Getzoff.
Bourque, a winger and defenseman, was signed by Pittsburgh as a free agent in 1982. He went on to record 164 points (75 goals and 89 assists) in 344 regular-season games with the Penguins between 1983 and 1992. For his career, he totaled 199 points (88 goals and 111 assists) in 477 games with the Penguins, New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators.
Nicknamed “The Ole 29er,” Bourque won two Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins as a player in 1991 and 1992.
Since retiring from professional hockey in 2000, Bourque has moved on to become a speaker and broadcaster. He has co-hosted Penguins pre- and post-game shows on the Penguins Radio Network and worked as a contributor for WPXI-TV’s coverage of Penguins hockey.
