Penelec is conducting tree-trimming work in communities across its Pennsylvania service area as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability.
Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather.
Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along about 700 miles of power lines in the Penelec service area as part of the company’s $37.7 million vegetation management program for 2022. Penelec’s program remains on track to complete an additional 3,500 miles of work by year end.
Conducted on a four-year cycle, the program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safe clearances around electrical equipment. Trees that present a danger or are diseased may be removed.
“Penelec is committed to enhancing customer service reliability, and our vegetation management program is one of the most important things we do every year to help maintain our electric system and restore power more quickly after storms,” said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania operations.
Penelec is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy.
Penelec’s schedule to trim trees along power lines includes following counties and areas:
• Crawford County: Cambridge Springs, Conneautville, Geneva, Meadville and Union City.
• Erie County: Erie, Fairview, Harborcreek and Waterford.
• Venango County: Cherrytree Township, Cranberry, Franklin, Oil City and Rocky Grove.
As part of its notification process, Penelec works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.