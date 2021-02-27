Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino has announced he is seeking a second six-year term as Magisterial District Judge of District Court 30-2-01, which serves the citizens of the City of Meadville and West Mead Township.
Pendolino will crossfile for nominations on both the Republican and Democrat ballots in the May 18 primary election.
Pendolino has administered District Court 30-2-01 since he was sworn into office on Dec. 31, 2015.
He presides over criminal, traffic, non-traffic, civil and landlord/tenant legal proceedings. In the past five years, Pendolino and his staff have processed more than 14,000 cases.
In addition to legal case filings, Pendolino also has processed search warrants, arrest warrants, emergency protection from abuse petitions, and has performed wedding ceremonies.
Pendolino remains current on the Pennsylvania State Judiciary mandated continuing legal education rules and updates. The court office annually has undergone completely positive financial audits by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Crawford County, City of Meadville and West Mead Township.
Pendolino currently serves on the State’s Minor Judiciary Benefits and Retirement Subcommittee and the Non-Crimes Code Subcommittee as well as a member of the STOP Grant Committee, Crawford County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and was selected to the Crawford County Security Committee.
Pendolino appreciates the community support he has received from his constituents and welcomes their continued community support during the upcoming primary.