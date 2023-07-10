PINE TOWNSHIP — Having made her first trek to Onion Fest and braved a line that topped out at more than 50 people on Saturday afternoon, Chris Murray of Meadville was a bit impatient as she dug into the onion that bloomed like a deep fried flower in front of her.
“It’s very hot,” she said.
Moments later, however, another try produced the expected effect.
“That’s good — real good,” Murray said. “I guess it was worth the wait.”
For Murray, the actual onion was the point of the visit — the Crawford County Fair, with its promise of onion treats in a variety of forms, was “a little too far off” to wait, she said. Still, she nearly gave up when she saw the long line extending from the pavilion at Linesville Beach on the shore of Pymatuning Lake where members of the Jamestown-based Boy Scouts Troop 50 were serving up bloom after bloom of deep fried deliciousness for $10 each.
But as popular as they were, onions were by no means the only draw for the third Onion Fest in recent years at Pymatuning State Park. The event, organized by staff from the state park and volunteers from Pymatuning Lake Association, is designed to showcase the many layers of recreational opportunities the park offers, according to Sean Benson, assistant manager of the state park.
“It’s all to tie the past to the present and give people an opportunity at the future at the same time,” Benson said of the event that draws its theme from the pungent vegetable that used to grow in the mucky fields that occupied much of the area near Linesville now covered by Pymatuning Lake.
More than 400 acres of onion fields were cultivated near Linesville in the early 20th century with an acre producing as much as 500 bushels, making the tiny borough “the Zenith City of the Onion Belt,” according to an early chronicler quoted in “Linesville Centennial plus two,” a history published 102 years after the town adopted its current name.
“Nearly 1,000 people dotted the fields during the season. A weeder, on hands and knees, could handle three rows at a time,” the book records. “Harvest was called ‘topping.’ Mamie Bullis set a record of 125 bushels in (a) nine and one-half hour day Oct. 1, 1913.”
Onions have been far less prevalent since 1934 when the completion of the dam on the Shenango River near Jamestown led to the creation of the lake. But what the Linesville area lacks in leeks, it more than makes up for today in recreational opportunities — and visitors to the state park that surrounds the Pennsylvania portion of the lake. Nearly 3 million people visit each year, according to Park Operations Manager Dan Bickel, including over 400,000 at the spillway a few miles south.
Adding to that number and, perhaps even more importantly, strengthening the ties longtime visitors feel to the park, is the goal of Onion Fest, according to Benson. Many visitors lack experience with kayaking, paddle boarding, archery and other activities offered by Pymatuning, but they can try them at Onion Fest without investing in the equipment that might otherwise be necessary.
Free pontoon boat rides were offered throughout the weekend by Pymatuning Boat Sales Inc. of Jamestown and kayak or paddle board rentals were available from Carried Away Outfitters, also of Jamestown. Other organizations offered introductions to the area’s wildlife, including raptor presentations by Tamarack Wildlife Center as well as booths from Mercer County Conservation District and Crawford County Conservation District.
C.J. McClintock and Kasi Wilson of Linesville were among the people lured back by the event. They visited last year when camping nearby with their four kids, and the group was back this year. As Wilson and the kids checked out the animal pelts on display at the conservation district booths and the taxidermied river otter under the state park canopy, McClintock waited with other onion aficionados for the blooming onions being sold by the Boy Scouts.
While some are picky about their onions — only eating them raw, for instance, or preferring them only cooked as part of a larger dish — McClintock wasn’t picky.
“He likes all onions,” Wilson said before leading the kids off to see more of the displays.
Under the pavilion nearby, Megan Britton and Carrie Barber of Jamestown led a group of Troop 50 members, carefully carving the layered vegetables that gave the festival its name and preparing them for submersion in boiling oil.
“It’s our first year doing this,” Carrie said of the troop’s fundraiser. “It’s a learning process — we appreciate everyone being patient.”
The secret to a good blooming onion, the women said, was practice.
“I had several failed ones last night,” Britton said. “We made this system up as we went. It’s definitely a multi-person job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.