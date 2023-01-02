WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Route 322 on foot Saturday evening, according to West Mead Township Police Department.
The woman, a West Mead resident whose name has not been released by police pending notification of family members, was crossing near the intersection of Route 322 and McHenry Street at approximately 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Route 322, police said. She died of multiple blunt force trauma.
A 68-year-old man was driving the GMC Yukon involved in the crash, according to police. The incident remains under investigation and no charges are pending against the driver.
A witness told police that the woman walked into the path of the sport utility vehicle as she attempted to cross the road from east to west.
The crash occurred approximately 75 yards north of the McHenry Street intersection, according to Crawford County Deputy Coroner Mike Betts.
West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
