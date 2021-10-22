TROY TOWNSHIP — Plot Twist Farm will be the focus of the latest episode of PCN Tours, a TV show that explores Pennsylvania museums and manufacturing facilities.
The episode will air Sunday at 6 p.m., and will explore the no-spray, pesticide-free vegetable farm. Plot Twist Farm, located in Troy Township, sells to local markets and offers a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, where consumers can become CSA members by purchasing a "share" before farm season and, in return, receive fresh, seasonal produce.
The PCN channel is available to anyone with cable. For those without it, the episode will be streamed on PCN Select. For more information on how to watch, visit pcntv.com/how-to-watch.