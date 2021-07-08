CONNEAUT LAKE — Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) will present a recently-taped video of the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society Museum on Sunday at 8 p.m., with rebroadcasts Monday at 6:30 and 11 a.m.
Cable crews taped the program at the museum and will highlight various exhibits there.
Society members said PCN is featuring various museums in a special series of program. The society was pleased to have the museum included so the public is aware of the history displayed there.
PCN is channel 31 on Armstrong.