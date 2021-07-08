CONNEAUT LAKE — Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) will present a recently-taped video of the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society Museum on Sunday at 8 p.m., with rebroadcasts Monday at 6:30 and 11 a.m.

Cable crews taped the program at the museum and will highlight various exhibits there.

Society members said PCN is featuring various museums in a special series of program. The society was pleased to have the museum included so the public is aware of the history displayed there.

PCN is channel 31 on Armstrong.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you