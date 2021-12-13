Crawford County people, businesses, places and events are highlighted this week on PCN, the Pennsylvania Cable Network.
Today through Friday, Pennsylvania's Neighborhood: Crawford County is the focus of programming on PCN, starting at 7 p.m. and repeating throughout the following day.
It will include tours of local business such as Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery, Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, Channellock Inc. and Plot Twist Farm.
There also will be special episodes of "Exploring Pennsylvania Boroughs" centered on the county. Museums such as the Crawford County Historical Society, Conneaut Lake Historical Society and the Saegertown Historical Society will be featured.
There also is a Journalist Roundtable program set for Thursday at 7 p.m. featuring interviews with reporters from The Meadville Tribune and The Titusville Herald.
PCN's programming will highlight how and why Crawford County is a unique place to live and work.