Crawford County will be featured on a series of upcoming episodes on the PCN program "Pennsylvania's Neighborhood" in December.
"Pennsylvania's Neighborhood: Crawford County" will air from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. Highlights of the program include tours of local businesses like Conneaut Cellears Winery & Distillery and Channellock Tools; interviews with the Crawford County Commissioners, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, state Sen. Michele Brooks and more; and special episodes of "Exploring Pennsylvania Boroughs" and "Journalists Roundtable" centered on Crawford County.
"From the largest natural lake in Pennsylvania to 'Tool City, USA,' we take you on a journey that shows the many reasons Crawford County is a special place to live and work," PCN said in a release.
PCN is available to anyone with a cable subscription and can also be streamed with various devices. For more information, visit pcntv.com/how-to-watch.